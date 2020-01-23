Legendary Middle East Restaurant and Nightclub in Cambridge is Up for Sale

One of the region's best-known music complexes is on the market.



According to an article from Cambridge Day, The Middle East Restaurant and Nightclub in Central Square is listed for sale, with owner Nabil Sater saying that "It's been tough," apparently referring to the long hours involved and trying to pay off the mortgage for the complex. Sater does think that any sale would be in the distant future or unlikely and that his hope is for the place to continue running as a nightclub. Nabil and Joseph Sater purchased The Middle East in 2014, with the complex currently including ZuZu restaurant and Sonia, the latter of which resides in the space where the legendary music club T.T. the Bear's had once been).



The Middle East was originally a Middle Eastern restaurant before becoming a music venue in 1987.



The address for The Middle East is 472-480 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge, MA, 02139. Its website can be found at https://www.mideastoffers.com/



by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)





[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]