Legendary Pizza Shop Returning to Revere Beach

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A legendary pizzeria is returning to the North Shore.

According to a Facebook post from the business, Bianchi's Pizza is going to be reopening at Revere Beach, moving back into the Renzo's space on Revere Beach Boulevard that they had been in (along with Renzo's) until this past fall after saying farewell to its longtime home along the beach back in 2018. We have reached out to Bianchi's to see if Renzo's will continue to be involved with the reopened space; as soon as we find out more, we will post an update here.

If all goes as planned, Bianchi's will reopen sometime this spring, with construction having already begun on the space. In addition, the pizzeria's plans to open in a space by the Lynn/Saugus line are still in the works, but it is not known when that outlet will open.

The address for Bianchi's will be 381 Revere Beach Boulevard, Revere, MA 02151.

[Earlier Articles]

Bianchi's Pizza Says Farewell to the Renzo's Space at Revere Beach

Bianchi's Pizza Plans to Open in Lynn

by Marc Hurwitz

Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)