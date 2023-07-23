Legendary pizzeria coming to Boston, local brewery shutting down. This week's top food headlines

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between July 17 and July 23, 2023.

Donna's Restaurant in East Boston Is Apparently Closing

It looks like an East Boston dining spot known in part for its breakfast options is shutting down.

Full Story



Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Nan Xiang Express Opens in Boston's Chinatown Neighborhood

The fast-casual sibling of a trio of Michelin-recommended Shanghainese soup dumpling restaurants has come to Boston.

Full Story



Sally's Apizza to Open in Boston's Seaport District

A Connecticut restaurant that is often mentioned as being one of the best places in the country for pizza is coming to the Boston waterfront.

Full Story



Turtle Swamp Brewing in Jamaica Plain Is Closing

A local brewery is getting ready to cease operations.

Full Story



Umbria Opens in Boston's North End

A new restaurant with a familiar name has opened in a new location.

Full Story

NOTE: Leslie Hurwitz, who is the father of Marc (the founder of this site) is currently dealing with health issues and needs your help. Please donate if you can at https://gofund.me/76d8ba28, thanks!