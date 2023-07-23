boston restaurant talk

Legendary pizzeria coming to Boston, local brewery shutting down. This week's top food headlines

By Boston Restaurant Talk

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between July 17 and July 23, 2023.

Donna's Restaurant in East Boston Is Apparently Closing
It looks like an East Boston dining spot known in part for its breakfast options is shutting down.
Nan Xiang Express Opens in Boston's Chinatown Neighborhood
The fast-casual sibling of a trio of Michelin-recommended Shanghainese soup dumpling restaurants has come to Boston.
Sally's Apizza to Open in Boston's Seaport District
A Connecticut restaurant that is often mentioned as being one of the best places in the country for pizza is coming to the Boston waterfront.
Turtle Swamp Brewing in Jamaica Plain Is Closing
A local brewery is getting ready to cease operations.
Umbria Opens in Boston's North End
A new restaurant with a familiar name has opened in a new location.
