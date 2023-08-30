Boston Business Journal

Leominster politicians slam hospital's birth unit closure plan

By Cassie McGrath

Leominster Mayor Dean Mazzarella sent a letter to the Department of Public Health Tuesday to express his opposition to the planned closure of the UMass Memorial Health Alliance-Clinton Hospital Leominster Campus’s maternity unit, the latest push to keep birthing services in the local community.

In a letter to Stephen Davis, director of the Division of Health Care Facility Licensure and Certification for DPH, Mazzarella wrote that "very little thought and planning went into this decision that affects the lives of the most vulnerable in our region.”

