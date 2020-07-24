red sox

‘Let It Begin': Red Sox Set to Open Season Friday Night

No fans will be allowed at Fenway Park due to the coronavirus pandemic

By Jeff Saperstone

This year's Boston Red Sox home opener is going to have a much different feel.

Usually, fans are lined up first thing in the morning. But not this year.

Raul Martinez chats with Chaim Bloom about the excitement of opening day, the competitiveness of the Red Sox and what it will take to make the playoffs in a 60-game season.

Lansdowne Street is as close as they can get. Restaurants will have tables set up so people can be right outside Fenway Park. Boston Mayor Marty Walsh has already warned people not to crowd the area during the game.

Still, there's a lot of excitement.

"It's just so great to have baseball back," said Sam Kennedy, Red Sox president and CEO.

There will be no fans in the stands due to the coronavirus pandemic, but there will be crowd noise pumped in to mimic the feel. Friday night's opener against Baltimore will be the first time in 10 years the Sox open at home at night.

Restaurants will have tables set up on Lansdowne Street so people can be right outside the ballpark for tonight’s opener against Baltimore, the first time in 10 years the Red Sox will open at home at night.

There will be an opening ceremony 30 minutes before the game featuring a giant American flag draped over the Green Monster and the national anthem sung by Springfield native Michelle Brooks-Thompson. There will also be a large Black Lives Matter banner covering several sections of bleacher seats.

BOSTON, MA - JULY 23: A Black Lives Matter tarp is displayed in the outfield bleacher seats before the start of the 2020 Major League Baseball season on July 23, 2020 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. The season was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

Things will look different on the grounds too -- extra dugout seating and a new bullpen so players can spread out.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is scheduled to throw out the first pitch at 7:30 p.m.

