Levitate Festival celebrates 10th anniversary in Mass. with Brandi Carlile, Trey Anastasio

By Gary Higgins

An eastern Massachusetts annual summer tradition has reached a milestone with Levitate Music & Arts Festival celebrating its 10th anniversary, drawing close to 20,000 people daily to Marshfield Fairgrounds over a three-day stretch. 

What started as a small local music festival has grown exponentially, with 2023 headliners including Grammy award winner Brandi Carlile, Trey Anastasio, Stick Figure and over 30 performances by top national acts and indie artists from Australia, UK and Canada.

