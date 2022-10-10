Life Time Plans 167 Residential Units Next to Suburban Gym in Burlington

By Grant Welker

Life Time Group Holdings Inc., a growing fitness center company, already refers to its Burlington location a “luxury athletic resort,” soon it will add residences to make that description more apt.

The Minnesota-based company is building 167 units in a building next to its multi-story fitness center in a project that's slated to open in the second quarter of next year. It’ll be only the third residential component nationally for the company’s 150-plus locations, along with two warmer-weather locations outside Las Vegas and Miami.

Life Time's new apartments will add to an area of Burlington that’s more broadly been transformed into what used to traditionally been low-slung office and industrial uses to something denser and mixed-use, from 3rd Ave to Keurig Dr Pepper’s headquarters, and major renovations at the Burlington Mall to The District Burlington. The biotech company Vericel is also planning a 125,000 square-foot lab and office building on Network Drive, at the northern end of Northwest Park, the Nordblom-managed property that includes Life Time, 3rd Ave and much of the rest of the area.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us