Two Killed in Head-on Crash in Tolland, Conn.

Two people have died after a crash on Route 195 in Tolland on Sunday.

The crash happened at the intersection of Merrow Road, also known as Route 195, and Rhodes Road.

According to State Police, a Toyota Rav4 was traveling down the roadway and trying to negotiate a right curve when it suddenly crossed into the opposite lane and struck a Subaru Legacy Outback head-on.

The drivers of the Legacy Outback, identified as 64-year-old Bryan Flint of Tolland, and Rav4, identified as 66-year-old Amanda Bowen of Coventry, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The seven and nine year old passengers in the Legacy Outback were taken to Connecticut Children's Medical Center.

State police said that all of the occupants in the vehicles were wearing their seatbelts when the collision occurred.

The Connecticut State Police accident reconstruction team was called to the area.

"The volunteer firefighters were here quickly. The chief was on scene. I could tell from the urgency in his voice that it was serious and it was going to be bad. LifeStar was summoned and multiple ambulances summoned," Tolland Town Manager Brian Foley explained.

Route 195 was closed in the area of Rhodes Road and Goose Lane for part of the afternoon, but has since reopened.

The road closure impacted those attending UConn's commencement ceremonies Sunday, forcing them to alter their initial travel plans.