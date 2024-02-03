middlefield

LifeStar transports child to hospital after snowboarding accident at Powder Ridge

Middlefield Volunteer Fire Co.

A child was flown to the hospital by LifeStar helicopter after a snowboarding accident at Powder Ridge Resort on Saturday night.

Emergency crews responded to the mountain just before 9 p.m. for a call about a traumatic injury, according to the Middlefield Volunteer Fire Company.

Based on information provided by the Ski Patrol at Powder Ridge, first responders called in LifeStar, they said.

Rescue crews brought the child off the mountain and LifeStar transported the patient to Yale New Haven Hospital to be treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, fire officials said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

No other information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

middlefield
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us