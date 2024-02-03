LifeStar transports child to hospital after snowboarding accident at Powder Ridge

A child was flown to the hospital by LifeStar helicopter after a snowboarding accident at Powder Ridge Resort on Saturday night.

Emergency crews responded to the mountain just before 9 p.m. for a call about a traumatic injury, according to the Middlefield Volunteer Fire Company.

Based on information provided by the Ski Patrol at Powder Ridge, first responders called in LifeStar, they said.

Rescue crews brought the child off the mountain and LifeStar transported the patient to Yale New Haven Hospital to be treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, fire officials said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

No other information was immediately available.