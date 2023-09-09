Lightning strike causes fire at Conn. apartment, displaces nearly 100 people

A lightning strike is to blame for a fire at an apartment complex in Meriden that displaced nearly 100 people on Friday night.

Dispatchers received a report of a possible fire at a multi-unit four-story apartment building on East Main Street around 6:15 p.m.

The fire quickly escalated and multiple crews from surrounding towns were brought in to help.

Investigators said as companies arrived, they discovered the entire attic on the west end of the building was on fire.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The fire was controlled in about an hour. The majority of the fire damage is in the attic, but officials said there is substantial water and smoke damage throughout the building.

Nearly 100 people are displaced from the fire. A temporary shelter was opened at the senior center while the red Cross works to secure temporary housing. Animal control is helping with pets.