Lil'Jordan Humphrey Making His Case With Patriots: ‘I'm on My Way, Not There Yet'

Perry: Lil'Jordan Humphrey making his case with Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

HENDERSON, Nev. -- The leading receiver for the Patriots this preseason isn't Jakobi Meyers. Or Kendrick Bourne. Or Nelson Agholor. Or DeVante Parker.

To this point in the summer, their leading wideout is a wideout who wasn't even signed until mid-June. And he's only part wideout. He's proven himself on special teams. He's also gotten some work at tight end during training camp.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Patriots Talk: Preseason Game 2 breakdown: Plenty of ups for the Patriots | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Lil'Jordan Humphrey is making quite the impression with 11 grabs for 133 yards and a touchdown through two preseason contests. His most impressive play may have been a downed punt near the Panthers goal line last week that drew praise from special teams captain Matthew Slater and helped earn him plaudits from Bill Belichick after the fact.

"Yeah, he's made some plays for us since he's been here," Belichick said. "He's a big kid that is tough and has very good hands and is kind of a big receiver, tight end-ish type of guy.

"Has a good feel, very good instincts in the passing game. Handles himself well in the middle of the field with linebackers under him, over him, in between him. Kind of does the right thing there and helps the quarterback out and is a big target. He gets some tough yards after the catch. Did a decent job blocking on some of the perimeter plays. Then he showed up in the kicking game.

"That was a player that we got late, wasn't with us in the spring, signed him in July, or late June, whatever it was. He's coming off an injury last year, but he's come in, really worked hard and made a very positive impression here. We're glad we have him."

Which of these Patriots players is most deserving of a spot on the 53-man roster? — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) August 22, 2022

Humphrey didn't have the benefit of spring work with the Patriots but could find himself on the roster based on his contributions in a variety of areas. At 6-foot-4, 225 pounds he could provide depth in the receiver room -- particularly since rookie Tyquan Thornton won't be healthy enough to start the season active -- and he could contribute to the tight end group as well. After Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith, there don't appear to be other roster locks at that spot.

"We just work at practice," Humphrey said when asked about playing some tight end. "Whatever they want me to do, I just do it. I got some work during camp at it. I'm just trying to get better at it and continue to grow... It's fun. Playing football is fun so I love it."

On Monday, Humphrey finished practice getting some first-team reps in a hurry-up period.

"He can catch the ball, man," Meyers said. "That man's got some hands on him. And he gets open. I like seeing him go out there and make plays. Just a calm, cool, collected guy so I'm happy for him.

"He's bigger than most people think. You walk up on him and you realize how tall he is, how big he is. He can still move around. It's impressive what he can do on the football field. I'm happy he's with us now."

Humphrey hasn't secured a roster spot just yet, but he appears to be on his way. More weeks like the one he put together against the Panthers, and he may find himself a part of the Week 1 roster.

"I'm on my way. I'm not there yet," Humphrey said Monday. "Still got a lot of work to do. I feel like I've made the best of the opportunities that I've got. I just need to be more consistent with that and continue to grow."