Authorities are looking for a missing 79-year-old man with Alzheimer's in Lincoln, Massachusetts.

David Myers is from the Old Bedford Rd and Hanscom Dr. area.

He was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a dark colored puffy jacket, and sneakers.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are urged to call 781-259-8111.