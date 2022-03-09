gas prices

LIST: Where Can I Find the Cheapest Gas Prices in New England?

Using data from GasBuddy, we've compiled a list of gas stations that are reported to have some of the cheapest prices around

By Ana Mondello-Mata and Irvin Rodriguez Colon

Gas prices in Massachusetts have soared to more than $4 on average for a gallon and rising, leaving residents looking for the cheapest gas prices to save a few bucks at the pump.

We pulled together a list of gas stations that are reported to have some of the cheapest prices in various cities across Massachusetts.

Gas prices are on the rise amid the war in Europe and the U.S. banning Russian oil, but officials say they are looking into any potentially unfair increases.

Where can I find the cheapest gas in Massachusetts?

To create this list, we are using data from GasBuddy, which collects gas station prices primarily based on user submissions, as well as gas station entries.

The list shows gas stations with their most current prices from a wide range of cities and does not necessarily include the cheapest in the state, but rather gives consumers a wide range of options when looking for inexpensive gas.

What are gas prices like in the other New England states?

Tips on how to save gas while driving

Here are some tips from AAA to help you save you money on gas:

  • Keep your tires properly inflated. Underinflation reduces fuel economy.
  • Slow down and drive at the speed limit. On the highway, aerodynamic drag causes fuel economy to drop significantly as speeds increase above 50 mph.
  • Avoid sudden starts and accelerations. These actions considerably increase fuel consumption.
  • Avoide prolonged idling to warm up the engine, even in winter, as it wastes fuel.
  • Minimize the use of air conditioning. Even at highway speeds, open windows have less effect on fuel economy than the engine power needed to run the air conditioning compressor.
  • Also, compare gas prices -- sometimes the lowest prices are just around the corner.

