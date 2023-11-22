Little Bake in Cambridge's Porter Square has closed

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A bubble tea shop in Cambridge has closed its doors.

Universal Hub is reporting (via @Ofsevit on Mastodon) that Little Bake in Porter Square is no longer in business, with a note out front at the Massachusetts Avenue spot indicating that its last day in operation was November 19. Little Bake first opened in July of 2021, offering bubble tea, fruit tea, smoothies, yogurt drinks, coffee, and more.

The address for the now-closed Little Bake in Porter Square was 1925 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge, MA, 02140.

