Boy, 4, Killed After Scooter Driven by Father Collides With Car in New York City

A small child is dead after the scooter he was riding with his father collided with a car Sunday night.

The accident happened around 9:30 p.m. ET at Bailey Avenue and West 193rd Street in the Kingsbridge Heights section. The boy was the passenger on a two-wheeled scooter driven by his father when it collided with a car before hitting a curb

The boy, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken to St. Barnabas and pronounced dead on arrival. His father was not injured.

Police say the driver of the car remained on scene. His brother-in-law told reporters the driver attempted CPR on the child before paramedics arrived.

Police said the father, Mario Rosero, 24, was arrested for endangering the welfare of a child and criminal possession of stolen property. The scooter was allegedly stolen.

The driver of the car, William Baez, 52, was arrested for aggravated unlicensed operator.