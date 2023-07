Littleton Police are looking for a man who has not been seen in 4 days in the Ayer area.

Authorities say Ayer PD went to conduct a wellness check on the man and found out he hasn't been seen in 4 days.

Littleton PD are now searching in a wooded area nearby Ayer for the person.

Police say there is no threat to the public.