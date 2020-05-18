LIVE AT 2:30PM: Gov. Lamont to Provide COVID-19 Briefing Joined By Economic Development Leaders

Governor Ned Lamont will hold his daily coronavirus briefing Monday at 2:30 p.m.
The governor will be joined by Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner David Lehman and Deputy Commissioner Glendowlyn Thames.
The Department of Economic and Community Development is playing a key role in the state's reopening plan by providing guidelines for businesses to be able to open.
The first phase of Connecticut's reopening is scheduled to begin on Wednesday with hair salons, outdoor dining at restaurants, malls and other select industries having a chance to reopen.
