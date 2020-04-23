coronavirus

LIVE at 4PM: Governor Lamont to Provide Update on Connecticut’s Coronavirus Response

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Governor Ned Lamont is expected to hold a news briefing Thursday afternoon to update the public on the state's coronavirus response.

You can watch the briefing at 4 p.m. here in this article.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the state was reporting 22,469 total positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with a death toll of 1,544.

U.S. & World

coronavirus pandemic 21 hours ago

Many Latino Families on the Front Lines of Coronavirus Pandemic Excluded From Relief

coronavirus 6 hours ago

26 Million Have Sought US Jobless Aid Since Virus Hit

Those numbers represented 2,109 new coronavirus cases since the previous day and 121 new deaths. The higher daily numbers were due to a large increase in testing, Lamont said. More than 5,700 tests were processed since Tuesday.

a

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business NBCLX
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us