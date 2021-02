A blast of snow is hitting Massachusetts on Tuesday, threatening to bring up to six inches of snow to some parts of the region.

The heaviest snow is projected to fall between 2 and 6 p.m. Tuesday. The snow will gradually get heavier throughout the morning into mid-day. Most roads are going to become snow covered by the afternoon.

