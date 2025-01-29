Washington DC
Live Updates

Live updates: American Airlines flight crashes into Potomac River near Reagan National

An aircraft with about 60 people on board collided with a military helicopter not far from DCA; a ground stop was ordered at the airport

What to Know

  • An American Airlines flight and a military helicopter collided and crashed into the Potomac River near Reagan National Airport Wednesday evening.
  • The airliner had about 60 people aboard. It's not known how many were aboard the helicopter.
  • At least four people have been recovered and were rushed to hospitals. A frantic search to find crash victims in the river is underway.
  • There is a massive emergency response unfolding with fireboats in the water and the Metropolitan Police Department and fire departments from all around the area also responding.

An American Airlines flight and a military helicopter collided and crashed into the Potomac River near Reagan National Airport Wednesday evening, D.C. Fire and EMS confirmed.

The airliner had about 60 people aboard. It's not known how many were aboard the helicopter. At least four people have been recovered and were rushed to hospitals. A frantic search to find crash victims in the river is underway.

An FAA statement says: "A PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet collided in midair with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter while on approach to Runway 33 at Reagan Washington National Airport around 9 p.m. local [Eastern] time. PSA was operating Flight 5342 as American Airlines. It departed from Wichita, Kansas."

This article tagged under:

Washington DC
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us