Capitol Riot
Live Blog

Live Updates: Capitol Riot Hearings to Open; Injured Officer Set to Testify

The committee's investigation with 1,000 interviews is intended to stand as a public record for history

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection is set to unveil as-yet-unreleased video, audio and a mass of evidence in its prime-time hearing.

Thursday's session, set to begin at 8 p.m. ET, will also show the chilling backstory as defeated President Donald Trump tried to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory. The panel will warn that the deadly siege put U.S. democracy at risk.

Live testimony is expected from a police officer who was pummeled in the riot and from a documentary filmmaker tracking extremist Proud Boys leading the melee. 

Follow along below to see how Thursday's hearing unfolds:

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Capitol RiotDonald TrumpBennie Thompson
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us