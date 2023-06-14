Lizzo shares special moment with little girl at Hartford, Conn. show

Hartford is still buzzing after Lizzo's performance at the XL Center, but one moment in particular is capturing the hearts of fans all over the country.

Lizzo's stop in Hartford was a full circle moment for Hamden native Aria Cannon, who went viral on TikTok after her mom posted a video of her dancing to a Lizzo song.

"She kind of looks like me," Aria said. "I love you Lizzo!"

On Tuesday night, the Grammy winner spotted Aria in the crowd and invited up onto the stage.

"And she brought me on the stage and I got to give her a big hug," Aria said.

NBC Connecticut

Friends and family call Aria the dancing queen, and she's got a big dream. Also on that list - meeting her idol.

A local radio station made that dream a reality when Aria and her mom won concert tickets in a contest.

"I totally forgot I entered that contest, so I was driving and I got a text and I told my husband to read it, and I was like 'what does it say?' and he's like '94.3 says you won two tickets to see Lizzo,'" mom Danielle Cannon said.

And that's when the planning began. Danielle Cannon grabbed her glue gun and recreated the superhero costume from Lizzo's "Special" music video, along with a poster.

"Everybody around was like 'oh, that's that girl from the video,' like an a-ha! moment," Danielle Cannon said.

Strangers - all united by a love for Lizzo - came together to help the Cannons make their way from the upper level seats down to the floor.

And when Lizzo spotted Aria in the crowd, she put the mic down and shared a special moment with her biggest fan.

"She said that I was special and she loved me and nothing could stop me. She said 'keep that same energy you always have,'" Aria said.

"I feel like she sees our girls. I feel like she sees girls that look like Aria, and she shows little girls that this is what real people look like," Danielle Cannon said.