Lizzo to Play TD Garden Show This Fall

Multi-platinum artist Lizzo will play the TD Garden this fall as part of the tour supporting her upcoming album, Live Nation announced Monday.
The three-time Grammy winner will play one show on "The Special Tour" in Boston on Sept. 30. It's the fifth show on her 25-city North American tour.
Lizzo, who hosted Saturday Night Live earlier this month, is releasing her new album, "SPECIAL," on July 15. Her new single "About Damn Time," was just released.
Tickets for Lizzo's "The Special Tour" will go on sale Friday, April 29, at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com. Fans who pre-add Lizzo's upcoming album will receive early access to purchase tickets.
The full list of tour dates can be found below:
September 23 - Sunrise, FL - FLA Live Arena
September 24 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
September 27 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
September 29 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
September 30 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
October 2 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
October 6 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
October 7 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
October 11 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
October 14 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
October 16 - Chicago, IL - United Center
October 18 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
October 20 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
October 22 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
October 23 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
October 25 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
October 26 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
October 28 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
October 31 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
November 2 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena
November 4 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
November 7 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
November 9 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
November 12 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
November 18 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum