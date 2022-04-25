Lizzo to Play TD Garden Show This Fall

Multi-platinum artist Lizzo will play the TD Garden this fall as part of the tour supporting her upcoming album, Live Nation announced Monday.

The three-time Grammy winner will play one show on "The Special Tour" in Boston on Sept. 30. It's the fifth show on her 25-city North American tour.

Lizzo, who hosted Saturday Night Live earlier this month, is releasing her new album, "SPECIAL," on July 15. Her new single "About Damn Time," was just released.

Tickets for Lizzo's "The Special Tour" will go on sale Friday, April 29, at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com. Fans who pre-add Lizzo's upcoming album will receive early access to purchase tickets.

The full list of tour dates can be found below:

September 23 - Sunrise, FL - FLA Live Arena

September 24 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

September 27 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

September 29 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

September 30 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

October 2 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

October 6 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

October 7 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

October 11 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

October 14 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

October 16 - Chicago, IL - United Center

October 18 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

October 20 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

October 22 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

October 23 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

October 25 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

October 26 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

October 28 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

October 31 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

November 2 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena

November 4 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

November 7 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

November 9 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

November 12 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

November 18 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum