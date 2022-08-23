little league world series

LLWS Officials Say ‘No Ill Intent' After Teammates Put ‘Cotton' on Black Player's Head

Multiple players were pulling the stuffing out of toys and playing with it

little league world series
NBC 5 News

After Little League players were seen putting a cotton-like substance on a Black teammate’s head during the Little League Classic game on Sunday night, LLWS officials said there was "no ill-intent."

In the video that aired on ESPN during the Red Sox-Orioles game, players appeared to be pulling the stuffing out of toys and placing it on their Black teammate’s head.

Little League World Series officials said in a statement that they reviewed footage and spoke with the player's mother and coaches. They concluded that "multiple players on the Midwest Region team were taking part in this while enjoying the game. As only one player appeared on the broadcast, Little League International understands that the actions shown could be perceived as racially insensitive."

The incident sparked backlash online, as NBC News reported.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

little league world series
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us