Aggressive scam calls from ‘Jessica from loan approvals' are targeting consumers

Beware of unsolicited phone calls from someone named Jessica — it could be a phishing scam to steal private information.

The Better Business Bureau has received over 500 reports nationwide of these aggressive calls targeting consumers since last November.

"Locally here in New England, we've had dozens of people that have been targeted and that have reported just this week," said Paula Fleming with the Better Business Bureau.

People have reported receiving multiple calls per day, often from different phone numbers but with nearly identical voicemail scripts. The caller claims they need to verify some final details to complete a loan application. They even go as far as providing a callback number and so-called application ID to make the message seem legitimate.

"They create a sense of urgency, claiming they need to verify important information to finalize the loan application," Fleming said. "However, this is geared to stealing your personal information."

If you're contacted about a loan application you don't recall submitting, hang up the phone. Always be wary of messages with vague details, generic names, or urgent demands for a callback

"Resist the urge to call back," Fleming said. "If you are questioning whether it's a legitimate call, if you have begun an application for a loan, call the bank directly — don't call back that phone number."

Instead, block the caller and register for the National Do Not Call registry or use a call-blocking application.

"'I'm on the do not call list, why am I receiving the calls?' Because scam artists don't adhere to the do not call list," explained Fleming. "That is another sign that it could potentially be a scam."