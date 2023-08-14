Boston Business Journal

Local biotech's new ALS drug drives profitability six months straight

By Rowan Walrath

Since its U.S. approval last fall, the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis drug made by Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc., has turned its maker into a profitable company — and kept that streak going for six months straight.

Amylyx started selling the ALS drug, Relyvrio, in the U.S. in late 2022. Shortly after, the company turned a $1.6 million profit for the first quarter of 2023. In the second quarter, reported by the company last week, Amylyx increased that nearly 14-fold, posting a $22.1 million profit, all driven by Relyvrio sales.

