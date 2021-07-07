Local Haitian Business Leaders Speak Out on Political Unrest Back Home

Lucner Charles, founder and president of the construction firm Coastal Construction, listens to Haitian news every morning. Despite having lived in the U.S. for 36 years, listening to the news helps connect him to his fellow Haitians and his many cousins, uncles and nephews still living on the island, he said.

Yet on Wednesday morning, the news was startling. Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, in office since 2017, was assassinated in his home, furthering the political instability the country has endured for years. Corruption and violence have held the country back economically, and those who have emigrated to the U.S. say they are worried for their friends and families back home.

