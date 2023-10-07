Local lawmakers react to Hamas attack in Israel

Massachusetts lawmakers have offered their reactions to the unprecedented attack on Israel at daybreak Saturday, where Hamas fired thousands of rockets as dozens of fighters infiltrated the heavily fortified border in several locations by air, land and sea, catching the country off guard on a major holiday.

Representative Lori Trahan published a statement on social media, saying "The United States will continue to stand strongly with our Israeli allies."

I wholeheartedly condemn the heinous terrorist attacks by Hamas that have killed dozens of Israeli citizens. The victims of this violence and their families are in my prayers. The United States will continue to stand strongly with our Israeli allies. — Lori Trahan (@RepLoriTrahan) October 7, 2023

Congressman Bill Keating echoed that sentiment saying "America stands with the Government and people of Israel in the fight against terrorism."

I am saddened to learn of the senseless terrorist attacks in Israel and offer my condolences to the victims and their families. America stands with the Government and people of Israel in the fight against terrorism. — Congressman Bill Keating (@USRepKeating) October 7, 2023

Connecticut congressman Jim Himes condemned the attack, calling it "pointless violence."

I condemn the brutal unprovoked attack on Israel by terrorists from Gaza today. Israel can and will defend itself, and the United States will stand with Israel against this pointless violence. — Jim Himes 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@jahimes) October 7, 2023

Representative Jake Auchincloss released a statement this morning.

“I fully support Israel’s right to respond and its obligation to its own citizens to defend the Jewish state through military force. I encourage the Biden administration to maintain close & constant engagement with Israeli leaders to ensure the United States is supporting all efforts to achieve a ceasefire.” he said

Several hours after the invasion began, Hamas militants were still fighting gunbattles inside several Israeli communities in a surprising show of strength that shook the country. Israel’s national rescue service said at least 22 people have been killed and hundreds wounded, making it the deadliest attack in Israel in years.

At least 561 wounded people were being treated in Israeli hospitals, including at least 77 who were in critical condition, according to an Associated Press count based on public statements and calls to hospitals.

There was no official comment on casualties in Gaza, but Associated Press reporters witnessed the funerals of 15 people who were killed and saw another eight bodies arrive at a local hospital. It was not immediately clear if they were fighters or civilians.

Social media was replete with videos of Hamas fighters parading what appeared to be stolen Israeli military vehicles through the streets and at least one dead Israeli soldier within Gaza being dragged and trampled by an angry crowd of Palestinians shouting “God is Greatest."

Videos released by Hamas appeared to show at least three Israelis captured alive. The military declined to give details about casualties or kidnappings as it continued to battle the infiltrators.

“We are at war,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a televised address, declaring a mass army mobilization. “Not an ‘operation,’ not a ‘round,’ but at war.”