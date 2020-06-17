Well Known Local Nurse Shot and Killed in Braintree

A woman who served as the head nurse for a local school district was shot and killed Wednesday outside her home in Braintree, Massachusetts.

A former neighbor is in custody and is believed to be the principal suspect, authorities said.

Police responded to an address at 64 Howie Road around noon and found Laurie Melchionda, the resident of the home, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said. She was taken to South Shore Hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

Morrissey said investigators believe this was a "targeted event" and not a random act.

Melchionda was well known in Braintree, where she was a member of the town's Board of Health. She also served as the director of health services for Weston Public Schools.