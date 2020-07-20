food & drink

Locations of Joe's American Bar & Grill in Woburn and Dedham Have Apparently Closed

That leaves just two remaining in operation locally

By Boston's Hidden Restaurants

Facebook/Joe's American Bar & Grill

A small local group of family-friendly restaurants continues to shrink, and it now appears that only two remain in operation.

According to a source, the Woburn location of Joe's American Bar & Grill is no longer in operation, with a check on the place within the locations section of the page indicating that both the Woburn and Dedham locations have been removed. We have reached out to the chain to confirm that the two outlets have indeed closed for good and will post any updates that come in.

Assuming that the Woburn and Dedham locations of Joe's are now shuttered, this means that the only two outlets remaining are both in Boston--in the Back Bay and on the waterfront. (Other locations of Joe's that have closed over the past several years including ones in Braintree, Framingham, Franklin, and Peabody.)

The address for the Woburn location of Joe's American Bar & Grill is 311 Mishawum Road while the address for the Dedham location is 985 Providence Highway. The website for the remaining locations can be found at https://www.joesamerican.com/

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 14 hours ago

US Virus Updates: False Positives Found at Conn. Lab; Schools Make Flexible Reopening Plans

vaccine 5 hours ago

UK Coronavirus Vaccine Prompts Immune Response in Early Test

Copyright Boston - Boston's Hidden Restaurants

This article tagged under:

food & drinkDedhamWoburn
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us