Boston Business Journal

Logan flights still lower than pre-COVID, lag behind other US cities

By Grant Welker

The country’s largest airports remain below prepandemic traffic levels, and Boston's Logan International Airport is among those still looking to catch up.

Logan is down 11% from the fourth quarter of 2019 when it comes to the number of flights, with 5,500 fewer departures this quarter, according to a Boston Business Journal review of federal flight data from the industry firm Cirium. That's slightly worse than the average 8% decline in total flights among the country’s 25 busiest airports over the past four years.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us