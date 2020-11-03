Long Lines Form as Voters Head to the Polls in CT

Despite historic numbers of people casting absentee ballots because of the coronavirus pandemic, hundreds of thousands of Connecticut voters are still expected to vote in person today for races including the presidential election and long lines formed well before the polls opened on Tuesday.

"We're getting reports of long lines everywhere because I think people are excited to vote and they're voting," Secretary of the State Denise Merrill said after voting in Hartford on Tuesday morning.

She said there are often lines on the morning of Election Day when there is a presidential election, but the line Tuesday appeared to be longer than it was in 2016.

"I'm thinking we're going to have a big turnout," Merrill said.

People arrived early and lined up before polls opened to voters on Election Day on Tuesday. Polls remain open until 8 p.m.

As of Monday, 715,000 absentee ballots had been processed and Merrill said about 635,000 had come back. Voters who have not returned them can drop them into a ballot drop box until 8 p.m. Tuesday. All ballots must be back to the town clerk by 8 p.m. tonight.

The absentee ballots that come in on Election Day get counted at the end of the night so they can be checked against voter lists.

Even with so many absentee ballots, voters are turning out at the polls.

People were in line in Hartford more than an hour before the polls opened.

“Didn’t want to wait. Didn’t want to have to be the ninth one in line or the 200th one in line. I was going to be here no matter what,” Marlese Starling, of Hartford, said.

It’s #ElectionDay and here in #Hartford people started lining up an hour before the polls even opened. Hear from them now on @NBCConnecticut #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/bJTwg0p1fQ — Jennifer Joas NBC CT (@JenniferJoas) November 3, 2020

“I work two jobs so I have to leave one, go to the other one, so I make sure, you know, because every vote counts,” Barbara Facey, of Hartford, said.

Voters got into line in Norwich too.

Aaron Lord, of Norwich, was in line for around 44 minutes and said he voted because, “It is your civic duty.”

There were also long lines at West Hartford Town Hall.

Connecticut does have Election Day Registration, so it is not too late to register. get details in our voters guide here.

If you plan on coming out for same day registration and voting, here's what you need to know.

Voters in Granby shared photos of voters in line as well.

@NBCConnecticut the line was very long to vote this morning in Granby! #VOTE pic.twitter.com/qBYNJcUPam — Taylor Wrye (@TaylorWrye) November 3, 2020

There were lines in Marlborough as well.