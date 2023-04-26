Longtime Celtics Executive Heather Walker Dies After Battling Cancer

Longtime Boston Celtics executive Heather Walker died Wednesday morning after a battle with brain cancer. She was 52 years old.

"These posts have never been easy, and this will be the hardest ever. Heather has let go and passed this morning at 5:43am," a post on the Move4Heather fundraising Facebook and Instagram accounts read. "She isn't fighting anymore and can finally rest."

The Celtics confirmed her death on Wednesday, saying, "She will remain part of our fabric for as long as the Celtics go on."

Her family had posted about a week ago that she had entered hospice care. She was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer, in July of 2021.

Walker had worked for the Celtics for 17 years, most recently as vice president of public relations. She leaves behind a husband and two young daughters.

After her diagnosis, she and her family started up the Move 4 Heather charitable effort, which raised over $600,000 for The Jimmy Fund.

Do something that moves you and help us support our dear friend Heather in her fight against Glioblastoma.



Post a photo or video doing an activity you love with #Move4Heather and tag three friends to spread the word.



Donations accepted at https://t.co/UtMxg9W4bu 💚 pic.twitter.com/RC4WHBy6Mx — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 1, 2021

She met with President Joe Biden last September when he was in Boston to promote his "cancer moonshot" program aimed at cutting cancer deaths in the U.S. in half.

Read the full Celtics statement below:

Heather Walker was a boundlessly charismatic, giving, and selfless soul. Every room she entered was brighter for her presence. As anyone who knew her could attest, her abundant positive energy and kindness should not be mistaken for any lack of fortitude or determination when such qualities were required. She thrived in chaos, always able to recognize the humor that the adventures of her life brought her. Each of these attributes were on display through the best days of her life, and remained intact, sharpened even, when she encountered her cruel diagnosis.

Displaying exceptional courage, she made a point of raising awareness for glioblastoma through the Move4Heather movement, wanting to use her situation to help the lives of others, which was entirely consistent with her character. Through her illness, she was resolute and extraordinary in boosting the spirits of those around her, and raised hundreds of thousands of dollars and essential awareness in hopes of easing the suffering and saving the lives of others.

We will miss her for her energy, the joy and laughter that followed her everywhere she went, and we are grateful for everything she provided her Celtics family and the countless people that she positively impacted along the way. Our hearts and sympathy are with Heather’s loving family and friends, whom she cherished. She will remain part of our fabric for as long as the Celtics go on.