Boston Business Journal

Longtime Mass General Hospital President Stepping Down

Peter Slavin has served in the role for 18 years

By Jessica Bartlett

Getty Images

Massachusetts General Hospital President Peter Slavin announced Wednesday that he plans to step down from the institution after 18 years in the role, the latest executive to leave as the hospital's parent organization, Mass General Brigham, continues its systemwide integration efforts.

In an email, Slavin said he has reflected over the decision for months.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“I have concluded there will never be a right time to leave,” Slavin said. “Yet this particular moment in the arc of this storied institution feels like a crossroads of sorts. We’re emerging from the depths of a pandemic, we’re rethinking the way we work, we’re re-aligning into a true integrated health care system, we’re planning a magnificent new building, and we’re about to launch a bold comprehensive fundraising campaign. Now seems like a fitting point in time to call upon a new captain for the ship, someone with new energy and new ideas, who can ably steer this great hospital forward into a bright and promising future as an anchor of Mass General Brigham.”

U.S. & World

George Floyd 7 hours ago

Chauvin Trial: Minneapolis Officers Line Up to Reject Ex-Cop's Actions

coronavirus 23 hours ago

24% of Unemployed Workers Have Been Jobless for Over a Year

More on this story in the Boston Business Journal.

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business JournalMassachusettsMassachusetts General Hospitalmass general brigham
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us