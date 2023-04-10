Looking Back at the 10-Year Anniversary of the Boston Marathon Bombing

This year marks 10 years since the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, which claimed three lives and left hundreds of others injured.
Here's a look back at some of our stories from 2018, the five-year anniversary of that tragic day:
- 'A Come-Together Moment': 5 Years After the Bombings, Boston Marathon Races On
- Journey of Healing Continues 5 Years After Boston Marathon Bombings
- Boston Marks 5 Years Since Marathon Bombings With Tributes
- Stepping Strong Center 'Turning Tragedy Into Hope' After Boston Marathon Bombings
- BPD Commissioner Evans Reflects on Marathon Bombings
- How a Magazine Cover Helped Boston Heal After the Marathon Bombing
- Boston Marathon Bombings Still Haunt Bomb Squad
- Meet the Students Who Started the 'Boston Strong' Movement
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center Staff Recall Moments After Boston Marathon Bombing
- 5 Years After Boston Marathon Bombings, Spaulding Rehab Team Remembers It All
