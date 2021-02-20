Looking Back at the Bruins' Winter Classic Games Before Lake Tahoe Game Vs. Flyers

Looking back at the Bruins' three Winter Classic games originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

For the second time in the last three seasons, the Boston Bruins are getting to take part in an outdoor game.

The Bruins will be taking on the Philadelphia Flyers as part of the NHL Outdoors series. The game will take place on the 18th fairway of the Edgewood Tahoe Resort with a beautiful view of Lake Tahoe in the background.

The Bruins are no strangers to playing outdoor games. They were the second NHL team to ever play outdoors when they took on four teams for one period each in an exhibition contest back in 1956.

And since the NHL started playing regular-season outdoor games regularly back in 2008, the Bruins have appeared in three Winter Classics. Here's a look back at those memorable games and how the Bruins fared in them.

2010: Bruins defeat Flyers 2-1 in OT at Fenway Park

The first Winter Classic that the Bruins got to participate in was on home ice. The NHL decided that the game would be held at the historic Fenway Park and the Bruins would take on the tough, physical Flyers.

As expected, this game was somewhat of a slugfest. In the first period, Bruins enforcer Shawn Thornton and Flyers forward Daniel Carcillo got into a fight -- the first in Winter Classic history -- and that set the tone for the game.

The two teams combined for 59 hits in the contest. It was low scoring. There was just one goal through two periods and the Bruins didn't score until very late in the third when Mark Recchi connected on a power-play equalizer with just over two minutes remaining in the game.

"For a while there, I didn't know if they were going to ever find out how these fans were going to react if we scored a goal," then-Bruins coach Claude Julien said, per the Associated Press.

After Recchi's goal, the game went into overtime. Just under two minutes into the OT period, Marco Sturm was able to find the back of the net to give the Bruins a victory and send the crowd into a frenzy (video via the NHL).

"It's probably going to be my most memorable goal ever and I'm going to enjoy it," Sturm said of the score.

2016: Montreal Canadiens thrash Bruins in 5-1 rout

The result of the Bruins' second Winter Classic wasn't nearly as positive as the first. The Canadiens came out hot and were able to hush the crowd of over 67,000 fans on hand at Gilette Stadium.

"We definitely feel like we let everybody down," then-Bruins defenseman Dennis Seidenberg said, per the Associated Press. "It was such a big buildup. I'm sure everybody in here wanted to come out on the ice with a little bit more jump and bring a little bit better effort. But that wasn't the case today."

The Canadiens were able to score just 1:14 into the game on a slow-rolling goal that David Desharnais slapped out of the air. From there, it was all Montreal. Their goalie and Boston-native Mike Condon put forth a sparkling effort, saving 27 of 28 shots and making a spectacular save on Ryan Spooner, as can be seen via the NHL's official YouTube channel.

On the other side, Tuukka Rask saved just 25 of 30 Canadiens shots, but with the B's offense being silenced by Condon until a late Adam McQuaid goal when the team was already down 4-0, his lackluster performance didn't matter too much.

2019: Bruins defeat Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 at Notre Dame Stadium

To kickstart 2019, the Bruins got a chance to play on the road in the Winter Classic for the first time and took on another Original Six team, the Chicago Blackhawks. Not only was it their first outdoor road game, but the team was playing in front of over 76,000 fans in South Bend, Indiana.

The B's responded well and put forth their best offensive output ever in an outdoor game. They scored four times and at least once in each of the three periods to earn the win.

The Perfection Line was at its best during this contest. Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, and David Pastrnak each found the back of the net. However, it was Sean Kuraly that decided the game for the B's. Kuraly found the back of the net on a rebound tap-in after a Matt Grzelcyk blast deflected off of Chris Wagner.

That gave the Bruins the win and marked Kuraly's second game-winning goal in a row.

On the other side of the ice, Tuukka Rask managed to make a whopping 36 saves on 38 shots. After the game, he expressed just how much playing in another Winter Classic meant to him.

"I think these are the experiences that once you are done with the hockey career you can look back and like be happy that you were a part of and kind of cherish those moments."

The Bruins will certainly cherish the opportunity to take play outdoors again. Their game against the Flyers will start at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday night and can be seen on NBCSN.