Lord Hobo Opens New Brewery in Boston's Seaport District

One of the biggest names within the local beer scene has partially opened a long-awaited brewery and restaurant by the Boston waterfront.



A message sent from @HeyRatty indicates that Lord Hobo debuts today in the city's Seaport District, with a Facebook post from the place confirming that it opens its patio at 4 p.m. for the first phase of the opening of its brewery and restaurant facility on Dry Dock Avenue. The post indicates that the patio, which has a capacity of 241, will offer beer as well as food from Bon Me via their food truck.



An earlier article here had mentioned that the new 18,000-square-foot facility might include a gastropub, taproom, and lounge area along with the aforementioned outdoor patio and a "coffee concept" in the lobby of its building, though it is not known if all of these components will still be coming once it fully opens.



In addition to the new spot on the Boston waterfront, Lord Hobo Brewing Company also has a brewery and taproom in Woburn as well as the original Lord Hobo beer bar (which is temporarily closed) between Kendall Square and Inman Square in Cambridge. The website for the business is at https://lordhobobrewing.com/



Lord Hobo Brewing Company Plans to Open Restaurant, Taproom in Boston's Seaport District



