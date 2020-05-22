Lori Loughlin, Husband to Plead Guilty Today in College Admissions Scandal

Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, will plead guilty today via video conference for their involvement in the "Varsity Blues Scandal."

In the plea agreement, both will get months of prison time, according to the U.S. attorney‘s office.

Loughlin will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. She will serve two months in prison, pay a $150,000 fine and spend two years of supervised release with community service.

Giannulli will plead guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud. His sentence will be a bit stiffer -- he agrees to spend five months in prison, pay a $250,000 fine with two years of supervised release and community service.

Both are accused of paying half a million dollars to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California under the guise of athletic recruits.

Loughlin and her husband, who announced their plea changes on Thursday, are the 23rd and 24th parents to plead guilty in the college admission scandal.

While others, including fellow actress Felicity Huffman, pleaded guilty almost immediately, the couple continued to deny they did anything wrong.

NBC10 Boston legal analyst Michael Coyne weighed in on why this plea ultimately came.

"The prosecution initially was looking at many, many months of wanting the defendants to serve because of the excessive amount of the bribe," Coyne said. "I don't think the defendants at that point early on had really gotten their arms around the idea that they were going to have to go to jail."

If and when the judge accepts the plea, the couple must report to prison within 90 days. What remains to be seen is how long they serve due to the pandemic.