lost wedding rings

Lose Your Wedding Rings in Hingham? Here's How to Get Them Back

The rings were found on World's End Reservation in Hingham, police say

By Kelly Garrity

hingham-wedding-rings
Hingham Police Department

The notion of "if you love something, set it free," typically doesn’t apply to diamond jewelry. Police in Hingham, Massachusetts, however, are hoping these wedding and engagement rings can still find their way back home. 

Police said Friday that the rings were found around World's End Reservation in April and were turned over to the this week. 

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

One ring has initials and a date engraved on it, according to police. If the rings are yours, contact Hingham Det. Sgt. Philip Emmott at emmottp@hpd.org, presumably with what the engravings say.

More Local News

drowning 4 hours ago

After Drownings, Bill Seeks to Discourage Unsafe Swimming in Mass.

Tewksbury Police 5 hours ago

K-9 Helps Police Arrest Suspect in Tewksbury

This article tagged under:

lost wedding ringsHinghamHingham Police Departmentwedding and engagement ringsworlds end reservation
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us