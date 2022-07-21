‘Loudmouth' Capitol Rioter Convicted After Rough Day in Jan. 6 Jury Trial

A Tennessee man and self-described "loudmouth," who filmed himself screaming "WE IN THIS B----" as he stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, had a difficult time explaining his actions this week to a jury.

Matthew Bledsoe, of Memphis, was convicted Thursday on a felony count of obstruction of an official proceeding as well as four misdemeanors, including entering or remaining in a restricted building and disorderly and disruptive conduct.

Bledsoe, the seventh Jan. 6 defendant to face a jury trial, took the stand as a witness on Wednesday.

