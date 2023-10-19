Louisiana man accused of setting New Orleans house fire that killed his 3 kids

A Louisiana man is accused of setting a New Orleans home on fire and killing three children Tuesday.

Joseph Washington Sr., 29, was arrested in New Orleans a day after the fire that killed his three children, ages 8, 5 and 3, police said in a statement.

The children’s mother called 911 at 11:55 p.m. and said that she was at work but that their father was threatening to burn down their house, police said.

Audio of the call played by NBC affiliate WDSU of New Orleans includes the mother telling a dispatcher that someone is on the phone threatening to set the house on fire and to please hurry.

Moments after the 911 call, a fire was reported, police said. The 8-year-old and the 5-year-old were rescued but died at a hospital, and the 3-year-old was found dead in the burned home, police said. Washington faces three counts each of second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, as well as one count of aggravated arson, police said.

