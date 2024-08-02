Reality TV

Netflix dating show ‘Love is Blind' is casting in New England

The show’s producer, Kinetic Content, is looking for "brave, open-minded" single people who are ready for a committed relationship

By Jessie Castellano

"Love is Blind" sign on a door
Is love really blind? Now Bostonians can find out too.

Netflix’s “Love is Blind” is casting for their seventh season here in Boston and invited New Englanders to apply.

The U.S. reality television series is a social experiment where single women and men speak to one another through a wall and attempt to fall in love before meeting face-to-face.

The team is looking for "brave, open-minded" single people who are ready for a committed relationship, according to the show’s producer, Kinetic Content, in an Instagram post.   

The post linked out to a casting application that asks more than 60 questions. It requests the usual information, like name, where contestants are from and occupation, but it also includes more esoteric questions.

For example, it asks applicants to briefly describe their dating history, their current dating life and any deal-breakers they may have when it comes to relationships. Applicants are required to upload photos of themselves and a 15-second video sharing why they want to find love on the show.

“Love Is Blind” season seven will air sometime between September and October.  

