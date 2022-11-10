Loved Ones Remember Woman Killed in Taunton Crash

The life of a Middleboro woman who friends described as a loving mother, wife and successful businesswoman ended in tragedy when the car she was in was struck by another driver, a suspected drug dealer who authorities say was fleeing police at the time of the crash.

Lori Medeiros, 54, was killed in a crash in Taunton on Monday. The driver who hit her, 34-year-old Hector Bannister-Sanchez, is accused of taking off from a house in Middleboro when approached by undercover state troopers. Police say was the subject of a drug investigation and was being tracked by a GPS device.

"Lori is, is, was, a kind and generous person I think that’s probably the first word that comes to mind is that she was generous with her time," Lisa Dooley, a friend of Medeiros, said.

Medeiros worked as a loan officer and was a mother of two.

"It is still very hard to process she was such a bright light and to know that she is no longer here, it’s still shocking," Dooley said.

Bannister-Sanchez is charged with manslaughter, reckless motor vehicle homicide, and negligent motor vehicle homicide. He is also facing drug trafficking and gun charges. His girlfriend was also arrested and is facing drug trafficking charges.