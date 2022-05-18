Lowell Mail Carrier Accused of Bribing Supervisor, Pushing Cocaine Distribution Scheme

A Lowell postal worker is accused of trying to bribe and sell cocaine to a postal supervisor as part of a cocaine distribution scheme.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, John Noviello of Nashua, New Hampshire, was working as a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in February when he approached a supervisor looking for help to divert packages suspected of containing cocaine. Prosecutors allege that Noviello offered to pay that supervisor $1,750 per kilogram of cocaine.

Two days later, Noviello allegedly left $850 in cash in the supervisor's car as a bribe to get them to participate.

The supervisor reported Noviello and helped investigators by doing a controlled buy from Noviello, who sold the supervisor four grams of cocaine for $200, prosecutors said.

Noviello faces one count of bribery of a public official and one count of distribution of cocaine. If convicted, he could face decades in prison.

He was released on conditions after an initial appearance in federal court in Boston last week.