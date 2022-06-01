Lowell Middle School Teacher Charged With Sending Partially Nude Photo to Teen

A Lowell, Masssachusetts, middle school teacher has been charged after he allegedly sent a partially nude photo of himself to a 16-year-old male who is known to him over Snapchat.

Jaryd Palmer, 34, of Andover, was arraigned Wednesday on a charge of disseminating obscene matter to a minor in Lowell District Court. Bail was set at $500 cash. He is scheduled to return to court on July 1.

The Middlesex District Attorney's Office said Palmer is currently working as a middle school teacher in Lowell Public Schools.

The Lowell Public Schools website still listed Palmer on Wednesday afternoon as a sixth grader at Henry J. Robinson Middle School. His bio says he has taught for the past seven years "in communities around Lowell."

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It was not immediately known if he has an attorney.