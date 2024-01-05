Inmate's mom demands investigation after daughter becomes pregnant in Florida jail

A South Florida mother is demanding an investigation after her daughter, who is an inmate at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami-Dade County, became pregnant while in jail.

Daisy Link, 28, has been held at TGK on a second-degree murder charge since June 2022. She was also charged with battery by a detainee on a visitor or other detainee, according to jail records.

Daisy Link

Her mother, Josie Ramos, told NBC6 she was surprised by the news of the pregnancy.

“December the 25th she confirms to me that she is expecting, and this is on Christmas Day," Ramos said. "We were shocked.”

The inmate's mother said her daughter told her a 23-year-old prisoner with a long rap sheet, including second-degree murder and who she did not know, reportedly passed semen inside of a glove three times through an air conditioning vent in the jail wall.

Link was later with child.

“I know this did not happen," Ramos said. "I heard what they said happened which is the A/C vent thing which is ludicrous and ridiculous.”

Link's attorney told NBC6 the Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department said her client got pregnant by some unconventional method while Link and the other inmate were both at TGK. He has since been moved to Metro West.

“The care, safety, and rehabilitation of all those in our custody remains our top priority," MDCR said in a statement. "While there is no evidence of sexual battery against our inmate at this time, the circumstances surrounding the pregnancy are currently under active investigation.”

Link is three months pregnant now, but Ramos worries not only how her daughter got pregnant, but if she is safe and getting the proper medical care because she is being held in the jail's mental health ward.

“I want to see if someone in the courthouse can see this and let her out so she can get proper prenatal medical care because you don’t come out of a jail impregnated by anyone while you’re still awaiting a trial," Ramos said.

MDCR told NBC6 that "pregnant inmates receive timely and appropriate prenatal care, specialized obstetrical services, when indicated by the CHS, and time for postpartum recovery."

Ramos said she has demanded an internal affairs investigation into how her daughter became pregnant and if she is receiving adequate care for her and her baby.