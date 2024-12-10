Crime and Courts

‘Parasites had it coming': Writings lend insight as Ivy League grad accused of CEO murder

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot to death last week at point-blank range in front of a midtown Manhattan hotel. A 26-year-old man is now charged with his murder

By Jonathan Dienst, Tom Winter | NBC News, NBC New York Staff and The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Luigi Mangione, the 26-year-old Ivy League graduate from a Maryland real estate family charged with murder in UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's death, left writings that say in part, "frankly these parasites had it coming," referencing the healthcare industry, a senior law enforcement official briefed on the case confirmed to NBC News.

The senior official said Tuesday the three-page document also allegedly includes claims Mangione acted alone in the killing of the 50-year-old executive, who was gunned down as he walked to a Manhattan hotel where UnitedHealthcare’s parent company, UnitedHealth Group, was holding its annual investor conference last week.

Another line from the 300-word rant allegedly says, "I do apologize for any strife or traumas but it had to be done, the official says," according to the senior law enforcement official.

Investigators say the note did call out specifically UnitedHealthcare, as well as the broader healthcare industry in the United States and large corporations in general, senior law enforcement officials say. Those officials say there are concerns that these writings could cause others to act out in a similar capacity. 

Mangione, who was taken into custody in Altoona, Pennsylvania, a day ago, is expected to return to New York City to face charges. He initially was arrested on an unrelated weapons charge after a McDonald's worker recognized him and alerted police. Mangione allegedly had a gun believed to be the one used in last Wednesday’s shooting.

The person of interest in the killing of UnitedHealthcare's CEO was arrested in Altoona and faced a judge for the first time. He was arrested on weapons charges because authorities said he had a gun similar to the one used in the shooting of Brian Thompson. Luigi Mangione's arrest ended a six-day manhunt, but the investigation is far from over. NBC New York's Jonathan Dienst and Marc Santia report.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday night.

Mangione was arraigned and ordered held without bail during a brief court hearing. Asked if he needed a public defender, he asked if he could “answer that at a future date.”

Corrections officials said Tuesday Mangione was still being held in maximum custody in a single cell.

His family released a statement saying they were "shocked and devastated" by his arrest.

Here is a timeline of events leading up to and after the shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

"We offer our prayers to the family of Brian Thompson and we ask people to pray for all involved," read the statement, posted late Monday by his cousin, Maryland lawmaker, Nino Mangione.

Monday's developments came as a private funeral was being held for Thompson, of Minnesota.

UnitedHealth Group thanked law enforcement in a statement. “Our hope is that today’s apprehension brings some relief to Brian’s family, friends, colleagues and the many others affected by this unspeakable tragedy,” a company spokesperson said Monday.

