Lune Cape Cod's Monkfish Wellington 

INGREDIENTS:
Scallop Mousse
- 1lb scallops
- 1 egg
- 1c Heavy cream
Monkfish
- 1 loin monkfish
- 3T salt
- 1T sugar
Egg wash
- 2 egg yolk
- 1t heavy cream
Fumet Vert
- 2c fish stock (homemade is best, store bought is fine as well)
- 1c heavy cream
- puree of spinach for color
- 1 T lemon juice
Caramelized fennel puree
- 1 head fennel, small diced
- ½ an onion, small diced
- 3 cloves of garlic
- 2T butter
- heavy cream
- salt to taste
- 1 head savoy cabbage
Additional
- Puff pastry
- Ring molds
- Food processor
- Pastry brush
- Piping bags
PREPARATION:
- Start by getting a large pot of water boiling and season very heavily with salt, remove the leaves of the cabbage and blanche in the salted water till tender, around 1 minute.
- Shock in ice water.
- Remove from ice and lay between paper towels to dry.
For the Mousse:
- Start by placing your food processor bowl and blade in the freezer for a half hour while getting everything else ready.
- It’s very important for everything to start very cold or you could break your mousse emulsion.
- Place your scallops and eggs in the food processor and pulse for 10 seconds till everything is combined.
- While the machine is running, slowly stream in your cream. Stop once cream is emulsified, and scrape down the sides of the bowl.
- Pulse a few more times till everything is combined. Season with salt to taste. Place mousse in piping bags and refrigerate till needed.
For the Fennel puree:
- Place your butter, fennel, onion, and garlic in a saucepan and slowly caramelize on a low heat while stirring every few minutes.
- Once your vegetables take on a good amount of color, transfer to a blender and blend. Slowly stream in cream to lightly thin.
- Season with salt.
For the Monkfish:
- Combine your salt and sugar to make your fish cure.
- Portion your monkfish into pieces around 3 in long, around 3ish oz.
- Sprinkle fish cure over all sides of fish and let sit in the fridge for around an hour to dry out extra moisture and season the fish throughout.
For the Fumet Vert:
- Start by placing cream in a small sauce pan and reduce by half. In another saucepan, heat up the fish stock.
- Slowly pour in the reduced cream while whisking. Season with salt and lemon juice to taste.
- Add a few teaspoons of your spinach puree to get your desired color.
ASSEMBLY:
- Preheat oven to 420
- Take your puff pastry and using your ring cutter that is an inch bigger than the size of the monkfish, punch out your circles.
- These will be your base. Cut out a circle twice the size of your base, this will be your top.
- Lay out a piece of blanched cabbage on your worktop.
- Pipe 4T of mousse down in the middle of the cabbage.
- Place your cured monkfish on top. Fold over the outer parts of the cabbage leaf to encapsulate everything. You may or may not need an additional piece of cabbage to cover. Place your covered monkfish into the middle of the base piece of puff pastry. Brush the outer edge with your egg wash.
- Take the top piece of puff pastry and place over the monkfish. Stretch and press the top piece of puff into the egg washed area to seal.
- Use a ring cutter to cut away any excess puff.
- Take a small knife and cut a vent hole into the top of the wellington, be careful to only cut the puff and not break through to your cabbage interior.
- Egg wash the exterior of your finished wellington and place into the fridge to set for at least a half hour.
- Take your chilled wellington and place into your preheated oven for around 20 minutes. Once your wellington is nice and golden brown, remove from the oven and let chill for at least 3 minutes.
- Cut wellington in half and spoon your fumet onto the plate.
- Add a small dollop of fennel puree on the side.
- Enjoy with a nice glass of chilled white burgundy or a beverage of your choosing.
Food is love.