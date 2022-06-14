Lynyrd Skynyrd to Perform at the Big E This Year

Rock icon Lynyrd Skynyrd is set to perform at the Big E this fall in West Springfield, Massachusetts.

A spokesperson for the Big E said the rock band is heading to the Big E Arena on as a part of their Big Wheels Keep On Turnin' Tour. The concert is set to take place on Sunday, Oct. 2, which is the last day of the event.

The band embarked in their last tour, called the Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour in 2018, making over 50 stops by the end of the year. However, the pandemic put the tour on pause.

"This past year has been very difficult on so many people, including us and our families. I think you realize once something is taken away from you, you truly realize how important it is and such a part of your life," said lead singer Johnny Van Zant.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Lynyrd Skynyrd is best known for the RIAA Platinum-certified “Sweet Home Alabama” and self-proclaimed signature song, “Free Bird."

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. For more information on the concert, click here.

In 2021, nearly 1.5 million people attended, which Eastern States Exposition said marked “the historic designation of the third largest in North America for the first time in its 105-year history.”

Get more information on the entertainment lineups here.