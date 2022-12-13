Mac Jones addresses outbursts vs. Cardinals, Patricia's game plan originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Mac Jones' body language was hard to ignore Monday night.

The Patriots quarterback seemed visibly frustrated at several points during New England's matchup with the Arizona Cardinals, and ESPN's cameras caught Jones dropping a loud f-bomb after his team was forced to burn a timeout early in the third quarter.

Jones had good reason to be frustrated: The Patriots managed just 13 offensive points through three quarters against the NFL's worst defense and struggled to move the ball for most of the night before finally pulling away in the fourth quarter to earn a 27-13 victory.

When asked if he was frustrated with the Patriots' offense after Monday night's game, however, Jones was quick to respond, "No."

"I think the biggest thing for me is not letting it affect my play and bringing the best out of my guys," Jones said of his on-field demeanor. "I thought we all did a good job with trying to play the next play, play the next series."

Mac Jones says he's not frustrated with the Patriots offense and gives high praise to Matt Patricia #ForeverNE



Presented by: @Hyundai pic.twitter.com/S0SJVO5COf — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) December 13, 2022

Several Patriots players expressed frustration with the team's conservative approach after New England's Week 13 loss to the Buffalo Bills, and the Patriots didn't exactly change their strategy in Week 14, throwing the second-most screen passes (12) of any team in a game this season.

Patriots offensive play-caller Matt Patricia took plenty of heat on social media for this strategy, but Jones came to his boss' defense Monday night.

"Matty P. did a great job," Jones said. "He’s trying to call the game so that we can win. Sometimes it might be this thing that people don’t know about, like the quick passes for whatever reason, and that’s our game plan. We knew that's what we had to do to win, and he called a great game and stayed calm.

"Matty P. is a very calm person, very stoic. We're just going to continue to grow together and do what we can do to win games."

It's hard to criticize a play-caller too much after a victory, and aside from one Jones interception on a deflected pass, the Patriots' "don't screw up" philosophy worked in their favor Monday night. Cameras also showed Jones hugging Patricia late in the game, so it appears there wasn't any lingering animosity between the two.

That said, it's also hard to imagine New England keeping pace with the likes of the Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins and Bills down the stretch by throwing 10 screen passes per game.

The Patriots play another subpar defense next weekend in Josh McDaniels' Las Vegas Raiders, so they'll need to show signs of improvement to avoid more questions about whether Patricia is qualified for his job.